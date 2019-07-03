Carli Lloyd mural in Fishtown shows off World Cup spirit

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- World Cup spirit is everywhere and that includes right at Front and Girard in Fishtown.The mural features Delran, New Jersey native and national team midfielder Carli Lloyd.The mural was painted by Philadelphia artist Nile Livingston.It's part of the "Women's National Team Everywhere" campaign featuring players on murals all across the country.Lloyd and her teammates play in the final in France on Sunday.