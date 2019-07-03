Sports

Carli Lloyd mural in Fishtown shows off World Cup spirit

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- World Cup spirit is everywhere and that includes right at Front and Girard in Fishtown.

The mural features Delran, New Jersey native and national team midfielder Carli Lloyd.

The mural was painted by Philadelphia artist Nile Livingston.

It's part of the "Women's National Team Everywhere" campaign featuring players on murals all across the country.

Lloyd and her teammates play in the final in France on Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscarli lloydmural arts
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in murder of Camden City Council president's grandson
Video shows teens vandalizing Philly neighborhood
Domestic violence charges dropped against Odubel Herrera
800-pound shark continues trip up New Jersey coast
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
City of Philadelphia issues road closures for July 4 festivities
NJ high school ROTC leader charged with inappropriate contact with student
Show More
Dog loses leg after attack in Wilmington park
Temporary manager placed at Hahnemann as closure looms
Lehigh Co. DA announces $1.1M grant to fight gangs
Facebook, Instagram images not loading for many users
Rat meat seized by US customs agents at O'Hare
More TOP STORIES News