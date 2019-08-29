Victory Tour 2019: Carli Lloyd, USWNT faces Portugal for game at Lincoln Financial Field

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Carli Lloyd and the USWNT fresh off their record 4th World Cup hosts Portugal Thursday in front of a record crowd at Lincoln Financial Field as part of their victory tour across the county.Lloyd as well as Julie Ertz, the wife of Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, are beyond excited to play at the home of Eagles.Ertz gave a big smile when she revealed she is using her husband's Eagles locker.A record crowd for a stand-alone friendly game for the U.S. Women is expected with more than 46,000 expected. The match is the second of the 2019 Victory Tour after winning the World Cup.Lloyd tells Action News she is still considering NFL offers to be a kicker after her 55-yard field goal last week at Eagles practice went viral.Lloyd admits it will not be easy but she knows she can do it because she's a competitor, even if that means kicking a game-winning field goal against her favorite team the Philadelphia Eagles.Megan Rapinoe will not play because of a lingering Achilles injury she suffered during the World Cup