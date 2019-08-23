Carson Wentz sits again as regular season nears

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5487144" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eagles fans excited for third preseason game. Christie Ileto has more on Action News at 6 p.m. on August 22, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will go into the regular season week one against the Washington Redskins without playing a single snap in the preseason.Wentz was held out of Thursday night's third preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens despite most starters playing Thursday night.Wentz has said he would be ready for the regular season whether he played in a preseason game or not.Wentz credits the joint practices against Baltimore, saying it has a game-like atmosphere that would adequately prepare him for the regular season. Wentz has been working on becoming more of a pocket passer and working on getting off to faster starts during training camp.Wentz joked he would not be worried about taking a first hit September 8, "It will wake me up."Backup quarterback Cody Kessler, who suffered a concussion last week in Jacksonville, started at QB vs. the Ravens and played for most of the first quarter before Josh McCown came in.Kessler started with Jason Peters blocking his blindside at left tackle and with receivers Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson on the outside, plus Zach Ertz to name a few.Eagles have one final preseason game remaining next Thursday on the road against the Jets when typically none of the starters play.If you're a diehard Birds fan, Lincoln Financial Field was the place to be on Thursday night."We're pumped, yeah we're pumped up about this game," said Colin and Vinny.Many came decked out in Eagles swag."I'm just Eagled up. Got the socks, Eagles sneaks, Wentz jersey," said Chris Calini.For many, the preseason games are a family tradition."It's just another good time with friends and family,'' said Priscilla Wilson."We come every single year,'' said Adrianna Davis.