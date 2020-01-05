Sports

NFL WILD CARD: Eagles QB Carson Wentz suffers head injury during playoff game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has been ruled out after suffering a head injury during the NFC Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Wentz appeared to take a helmet-to-helmet hit from Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Wentz was checked out in the sideline medical tent and left for the locker room late in the first quarter.



Josh McCown took over at QB for the Eagles. The 40-year-old McCown has never played in a playoff game.

Wentz made his first career playoff start against Seattle after missing the Eagles' Super Bowl run two years ago because of knee surgery and last year's wild-card win due to a back injury.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportsphiladelphia eaglescarson wentz
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles fan who rescued mother from fire invited to Wild Card game
5 dead, 60 hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
Police announce arrest in fatal deli stabbing in Audubon, N.J.
Chris Long commemorates Super Bowl 52 with $41.33 tip
AccuWeather: Still Breezy Monday
Attorney General Josh Shapiro is Overheard at Tredici
Show More
Shootout on Walnut Street leaves one critical
Chester County musician tells tale of Eagles' up-and-down season
What Americans should know about US airstrike
SPORTS FLASH VOTE: How far can the Birds go in playoffs?
Brothahood Foundation gives back to troubled youth
More TOP STORIES News