Coronavirus

Chase Utley, wife share look inside home during COVID-19

By
Chase Utley's house with his young sons, 8-year-old Ben and 5-year-old Max, stuck at home looks a lot like most of ours these days.

"We have a routine that we get to in the morning. I'm in the math department," Chase tells Action News, while his wife Jen runs the language arts department. "We try and keep them entertained."

The Utley's are learning a lot right now. After all, Chase may be retired, but it wasn't supposed to be like this.

"I'm not used to this. I had a plan for his retirement. He'd play golf. Now, his workouts are all at home. This is next level," Jen said.

Jen has a new business to run. The longtime animal rights activist recently started a company of stylish clothing and accessories called Shop Vetted.

"We're promoting a healthier relationship with no animal products, and the effects all of that has on the planet," she says. "Instead of your leather jacket or down puffer, there are cruelty free alternatives for the same thing."

Chase chimes in "she fails to tell you that I'm the photographer, which is kinda rude."

Utley, very proud of his wife for following her passion and turning it into a business, says Jen is a jack of all trades.

"She did give me a haircut," says Chase.

Jen, afraid to touch the top, still made him wear a hat for his interview, "he looks like a cockatoo," she laughs.

And with that, the boys pile on their parents' lap. It's the Silver Fox, quarantine style.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphia philliesmlbcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Philadelphia pastor to open church on Easter Sunday
Philly Proud: Local brewery turns to making hand sanitizer
What to know about your car as you stay at home
Montco dad uses COVID-19 recovery to focus on nonprofit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 kills three members of the same Del. family
Philly Proud: Local brewery turns to making hand sanitizer
Philadelphia pastor to open church on Easter Sunday
99-year-old World War II veteran beats coronavirus
Philadelphia reports largest daily death toll with 33 fatalities
Some New Jersey convicts could get home confinement under order
COVID-19 overflow facility at Liacouras Center opens Monday
Show More
Pennsylvania moves ahead with plan to free some inmates
White House points to hopeful signs as deaths keep rising
AccuWeather: Freeze Warnings Tonight, Easter Sunday Warm Up
Should Americans wear masks? Everything you need to know
Mayor Jim Kenney's Open Letter to the City of Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News