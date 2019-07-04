4th of july

World-champion eaters prepare for Nathan's hot dog eating contest

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn -- The dog days of summer are upon us.

Competitive eaters will scarf down dozens of hot dogs and buns Thursday at the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest on New York's Coney Island boardwalk.

California native and 11-time champion Joey "Jaws" Chestnut will face off against 17 opponents to defend last year's record of 74 wieners and buns in 10 minutes. He said Wednesday he plans to "find a rhythm and do what it takes" to win.

Miki Sudo, of Las Vegas, hopes to win her sixth consecutive title. She ate 37 franks last year.

Thousands gather to watch the spectacle every year, with millions more tuning in on television.

ESPN released a documentary Tuesday featuring the rivalry between Chestnut and his longtime foe, Japan's Takeru Kobayashi.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsconey islandbrooklynnew york city4th of julyconey islandhot dog eatinghot dogs
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
4TH OF JULY
Signs warn of fireworks around veterans with PTSD
Trump vows July 4 'show of a lifetime' as protesters gather
Philly Pops kick off festivities on eve of July 4
July 4th Safety: How to prevent fireworks-related injuries, fires
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Sticky Fourth
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
City of Philadelphia issues road closures for July 4 festivities
14-year-old dirt bike rider killed in Atco, New Jersey crash
3 Philly women warn of scam artist posing as landlord
Bomb squad responds to South Street, box was carrying fireworks
Man leaving friend's home shot in back of head in Logan
Show More
Police: Suspect attacks man with machete in Wilmington complex
Man charged in murder of Camden City Council president's grandson
Video shows teens vandalizing Philly neighborhood
2 judges' comments, handling of rape cases draw criticism
Dog loses leg after attack in Wilmington park
More TOP STORIES News