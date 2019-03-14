DeSean Jackson re-introduced as a Philadelphia Eagle

Got me feeling like Geico the way I saved y’all money on new jerseys. 😉 pic.twitter.com/tNYwpia1Vn — Mack Hollins (@mackhollins) March 14, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- DeSean Jackson is officially a Philadelphia Eagle again.The team confirmed the trade to bring the former Eagle back on Wednesday.In a news conference on Thursday morning, the speedy wide receiver explained why he's excited to jump back in."Going on my 12th year in my career, starting off where I started back here in 2008 and all the memories I have from scoring touchdowns to building relationships with my teammates," Jackson said.The Eagles agreed to acquire Jackson from Tampa Bay along with a 2020 7th-round draft pick for a 6th-round pick this year.Jackson also said he will wear #10 again. Mack Hollis agreed to hand over the number, and even tweeted that he saved fans from buying new jerseys.