DeSean Jackson re-introduced as a Philadelphia Eagle

DeSean Jackson re-introduced as a Philadelphia Eagle. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on March 14, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- DeSean Jackson is officially a Philadelphia Eagle again.

The team confirmed the trade to bring the former Eagle back on Wednesday.

In a news conference on Thursday morning, the speedy wide receiver explained why he's excited to jump back in.

"Going on my 12th year in my career, starting off where I started back here in 2008 and all the memories I have from scoring touchdowns to building relationships with my teammates," Jackson said.



The Eagles agreed to acquire Jackson from Tampa Bay along with a 2020 7th-round draft pick for a 6th-round pick this year.

Jackson also said he will wear #10 again. Mack Hollis agreed to hand over the number, and even tweeted that he saved fans from buying new jerseys.

