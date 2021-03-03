Coach Doc Rivers talks NBA finals, accountability in one-on-one interview

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sixers coach Doc Rivers spoke to 6abc Sportscaster Jeff Skversky about multiple things during a one-on-one interview including, trying to win the NBA Finals and if Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons can co-exist on the same team.Despite having the number one record in the eastern conference for most of the first half of the season, Rivers is not satisfied with the play of his Sixers team."My number one goal is not to win the east during the regular season, it's to win it during the playoffs. Seeding is important," Rivers said.Rivers won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics, so when asked if the Sixers team has what it takes to get the job done, his response was candid."I don't know, I think so. We never know the real answer to that. I don't know how our guys are going to respond during the pressure, during the playoffs. There are teams that are ahead of us with experience," Rivers said.Rivers preaches to his players, three keywords: process, preparation and parade, stressing the importance of getting better every day while holding them accountable."We are very young team. We are talking about winning the title here and we're talking about winning with a bunch of youngsters. If we can pull this off will be good for a long time," he said.Rivers has said time and time again accountability is key, and Simmons admits he holds everyone accountable."I'm not gonna let someone slide when we're working on execution," Rivers says about blowing his whistle at practice.Rivers has been getting the best out of Embiid and Simmons and does not believe that they are unable to play together."They're both great players. I've never seen two great players that can't play together. It's insane that even they thought that they can't. We just have to get them to see how important each one is for the other," Rivers said.When the Sixers return from the All-Star break they will be able to play in front of fans at the Wells Fargo Center for the first time this season, and it'll be a sight for sore eyes for Rivers who is yet to coach in front of passionate Philadelphia fans."Some of the best fans in the league, the passion is real. I can't wait for them to get in the building, it will help us," Rivers says. "My biggest concern is for players to hear me through the mask. There's gonna be such an appreciation for fans, it's going to be beautiful to see."