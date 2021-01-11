Doug Pederson out as Philadelphia Eagles head coach, sources tell Action News

The team issued a statement from owner Jeffrey Lurie on Monday afternoon that Pederson had been let go.
"I have spent the last few weeks evaluating everything from this past year and looking ahead. We are all very disappointed with the way our season went and eager to turn things around, not just for next season but also for the future of the franchise," Lurie said.
"Coach Pederson and I had the opportunity to sit down and discuss what that collective vision would look like moving forward. After taking some time to reflect on these conversations, I believe it is in both of our best interests to part ways," Lurie continued.
"We all look forward to the day he will be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame as a Super Bowl-winning head coach, and we are confident he will have success with his next team," Lurie said.
January 11, 2021
It was just on Sunday when ESPN reported that Pederson was on shaky ground with Lurie.
According to ESPN's report, a meeting last week between Pederson and Lurie did not go well, and the two were set to meet again this week.
Love you coach pic.twitter.com/1TmhVI0ROz— Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) January 11, 2021
Lurie was not sold on Pederson's plans regarding his coaching staff, ESPN sources said.
Pederson pushed for passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Press Taylor to be elevated to offensive coordinator rather than bringing in a more established candidate, ESPN reported. The issue of how to fill the void left by defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who plans to take the year off from football in 2021, was also unresolved.
Pederson helped deliver Philadelphia its only Super Bowl title in 2017 and guided the Eagles to the playoffs in 2018 and 2019.
Philadelphia finished 26th in scoring (20.9 points per game) and 28th in passing yards (207.9 per game) in 2020, while Wentz regressed dramatically in his fifth year and was replaced by rookie Jalen Hurts as the Eagles' starter for the season's final four games.
Wentz has planned to ask for a trade in the offseason because his relationship with Pederson is fractured beyond repair, sources said. The trust issues between the two work both ways, sources said, despite Pederson recently saying that his relationship with Wentz was fine.
Wentz has not spoken publicly since the Eagles' season ended, and a player source indicated that the quarterback did not have the normal end-of-season exit interview with Pederson or the staff.
The handling of the team's season finale -- in which Hurts was pulled in favor of Nate Sudfeld in a 20-14 loss to Washington -- also left questions about whether Pederson has lost his players' confidence.
Pederson has a 46-39-1 record over five seasons with the Eagles. He became just the eighth head coach to win a Super Bowl within his first two years at the helm when Philadelphia defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in February 2018.