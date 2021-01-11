Doug Pederson out as Philadelphia Eagles head coach, sources tell Action News

Sources confirmed to Action News on Monday afternoon that Pederson is out as Eagles head coach.
Further details were not immediately available. There has been no official comment from the Eagles so far.
Sources confirm to @6abc Doug Pederson is out as Eagles Coach after meeting with owner Jeffrey Lurie today @6abc #Eagles #DougPederson pic.twitter.com/6me1Kuti4j— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 11, 2021
It was just on Sunday when ESPN reported that Pederson was on shaky ground with team owner Jeffrey Lurie.
According to ESPN's report, a meeting last week between Pederson and Lurie did not go well, and the two were set to meet again this week.
Lurie was not sold on Pederson's plans regarding his coaching staff, ESPN sources said.
Pederson pushed for passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Press Taylor to be elevated to offensive coordinator rather than bringing in a more established candidate, ESPN reported. The issue of how to fill the void left by defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who plans to take the year off from football in 2021, was also unresolved.
Pederson helped deliver Philadelphia its only Super Bowl title in 2017 and guided the Eagles to the playoffs in 2018 and 2019.
Philadelphia finished 26th in scoring (20.9 points per game) and 28th in passing yards (207.9 per game) in 2020, while Wentz regressed dramatically in his fifth year and was replaced by rookie Jalen Hurts as the Eagles' starter for the season's final four games.
Wentz has planned to ask for a trade in the offseason because his relationship with Pederson is fractured beyond repair, sources said. The trust issues between the two work both ways, sources said, despite Pederson recently saying that his relationship with Wentz was fine.
Wentz has not spoken publicly since the Eagles' season ended, and a player source indicated that the quarterback did not have the normal end-of-season exit interview with Pederson or the staff.
The handling of the team's season finale -- in which Hurts was pulled in favor of Nate Sudfeld in a 20-14 loss to Washington -- also left questions about whether Pederson has lost his players' confidence.
Pederson has a 46-39-1 record over five seasons with the Eagles. He became just the eighth head coach to win a Super Bowl within his first two years at the helm when Philadelphia defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in February 2018.