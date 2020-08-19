Eagles #1 RB Miles Sanders is banged up

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders is "week to week" with what the Eagles are describing as a lower-body injury.The Eagles do not believe Sanders' injury is serious and it should not jeopardize him playing the opener vs Washington next month.The Eagles want to be smart with their players, especially Sanders.Sanders is expected to take a big leap in his second year. Coach Doug Pederson has told him he will see the hulk of the carries out of the backfield in 2020."Miles can do it all, and when you have a guy like Miles that can make people miss, that can lower his shoulder and also run you over, you want to put the ball in his hands as much as possible and you trust him," said Duce Staley, Eagles assistant head coach/running backs coach.Sanders is not the only bird banged up.-Dallas Goedert (upper body) day to day-Sidney Jones (lower body) day to day-Boston Scott (lower body) day to day-Miles Sanders (lower body) week to week-Fletcher Cox planned maintenance dayThe rest of the Eagles had a light practice as light rain fell early on. The Eagles did not have their helmets or pads on as Pederson gave them a lighter workout.Despite a lighter session, we got our first look at Jason Peters at right guard as he makes the transition from protecting Carson Wentz's blindside.Not only is Peters learning a new position but he's also helping Andre Dillard learn left tackle.It's big shoes to fill."There is a lot of pressure and responsibility naturally, but you can't dwell on that," Dillard says about taking over for a future hall of famer in Peters.Dillard says he gained 20 pounds this offseason to bulk up and his confidence is sky-high as the game is slowing down for him mentally after having his rookie struggles in 2019.Eagles see counting on Dillard and Sanders to take big steps in year two.