Eagles Coach Doug Pederson ready for camp in 2 weeks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles training camp is two weeks away and head coach Doug Pederson cannot stop thinking about the football season.Pederson tells Action News from Lake Tahoe. where he is playing in a celebrity golf 2019 American Century Championship tournament, that he has been motivated all offseason after losing to the New Orleans Saints in the playoffs"We all remember what happened last year and how we finished," he said.Pederson adds the pressure is not on the Eagles, unlike this time last year when they were coming off their first Super Bowl Championship and he's been able to relax a little more this summer.When the Eagles report to camp they will do so with a healthy Carson Wentz who is coming off back and knee injuries in back to back seasons. A healthy Wentz is determined to play a full season and play in his first playoff game. Wentz has been driven this offseason."We saw that fire that was burning inside of him to get back on the field," Pederson says about Wentz