Eagles DE Joe Ostman working at family's bakery amid COVID-19 pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Joe Ostman is still trying to cut it in the NFL with the Eagles, all while trying to help his family's bakery survive during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Eagles defensive end is back home in northern Michigan working out and working at Mackinaw Bakery, in Mackinaw City, Michigan. The bakery was started by his great grandparents nearly 80 years ago.
Ostman tells 6abc Sportscaster Jeff Skversky, "It's the only job I've ever had, other than playing for the Eagles. I do what I can to help and the donuts taste good as well so that's a perk!"
On top of eating, there's nothing Ostman can't tackle at the fourth generation bakery.
Donuts, cakes, pies, cookies, bread, frosting, you name it and Ostman can make it.
Having worked there since he was a kid around 6-7 years old, has instilled a strong work ethic that he brings to the field.
"It did help me from a work ethic standpoint. Always having that responsibility to continue to work and train," Ostman says.
Ostman's main focus is winning a job on the Eagles and finally playing his first NFL game.
After spending 2018 on the practice squad, he made a strong push for a final roster spot last August when he tore his left ACL and was carted off the field, which was as you would imagine frustrating.
"Since that injury happened, I've just been working as hard as I can to get back. I think I'm gonna come back stronger. I'm feeling really encouraged about it, especially lately, I'm feeling like myself again. Close to a full recovery now. I can't wait to get back on that field," Ostman tells Skversky with excitement.
After nine months of rehab Ostman believes he's whipped himself into shape ready to beat out others for a roster spot in Eagles training camp.
Ostman says his knee feels close to 100% and feels almost like his right knee does with the exception of occasional soreness which is to be expected coming off an injury of that magnitude.
"Obviously my dream is to play in the NFL," Ostman says after going undrafted out of Central Michigan.
As you can imagine that would be a sweet feeling.
