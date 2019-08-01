Eagles Hold Longest Practice of Camp

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One week before the Eagles preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans, Carson Wentz and the Eagles held their longest practice of training camp so far on Thursday.They had to endure 2 and a half hours of price in the heat, which focused heavily on the red zone.Players came off the field tired and sore, all looking forward to Friday's off day.Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who did extra work after practice, was huffing and puffing following their intense practice.Jeffery is not feeling the heat when it comes to his dropped pass in the playoffs that ended the Eagles playoff run a year ago.Jeffery compared it to missing a game winning shot as a basketball player, saying some will fall and others will not and you have to move on.Corey Clement is ready to move on following a slow start to his training camp. The south Jersey native finally participated in team drills today for the first time working his way back from last year's knee injury.Clement is remaining positive as he's fighting for a roster spot like he did as a rookie just a few years ago.Speaking of rookies, Miles Sanders left practice with a foot injury. The Eagles RB from Penn State will have tests but it's not expected to be a serious injury. Sanders missed most of spring work outs with an injury.One other note: Carson Wentz was picked off by Sidney Jones in red zone drills. Jones who has been hampered by injuries his first two seasons is having a stand out camp