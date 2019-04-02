Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles hosting Draft Party at the Linc, tickets are free

The history of the NFL Draft. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on April 27.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have the 25th pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

That means, you'll have to wait a while until the Birds make their selection, but why wait alone?

The Eagles are hosting their 2019 NFL Draft Party at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, April 25.

The party starts at 6:30 p.m. and lasts until the end of the first round.

Draft Party activities include Eagles player and alumni autographs, field access (weather permitting), stadium and Eagles locker room tours, appearances by Eagles Cheerleaders and SWOOP, and more.

Tickets are free and are available starting Tuesday at 12 p.m.

The Eagles say there is a limit of four tickets per order and space is very limited.

However, if you are willing to spend $200, you can purchase VIP tickets.

The Draft Party VIP Experience Package includes:

  • Exclusive access to the 52 Club with complimentary food and open bar from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

  • Meet and greet and autographs with two (2) Eagles Players

  • One (1) hour of exclusive access to the Eagles locker room from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with an opportunity to take a photo of the Vince Lombardi Trophy

  • VIP Parking

  • Five (5) raffle tickets to use towards prizes

  • Access to field level seats


To reserve your tickets, visit Ticketmaster.

You can watch every round of the 2019 NFL Draft live on 6abc. The draft takes place in Nashville from April 25 to 27.
