Philadelphia Eagles to battle Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This is as close to an early-season must-win as there is for the Eagles as they battle the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

Tonight in Green Bay, WR Alshon Jeffery is back from a calf injury for the Eagles who look to avoid falling to 1-3.


Will the Eagles get the win in Green Bay? Our experts make their picks for Week 4.



NFL teams that have started 1-3 have only made the playoffs 14% of the time.

Eagles are 4-0 on Thursday Night Football under Doug Pederson.


Jamie Apody and Ron Jaworski go three deep on who's to blame for the Eagles' slow start and preview the Packers matchup.


"We don't dwell on the past and we move forward. It's a credit to the players though for how they handle this week both physically and mentally."

Eagles RB Corey Clement will "try to give it a go" tonight at Packers, a source tells 6abc

Clement missed Sunday's game vs Lions with a shoulder injury and is officially listed as questionable on the Eagles injury report.
