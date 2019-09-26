Philadelphia Eagles to battle Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5568654" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Will the Eagles get the win in Green Bay? Our experts make their picks for Week 4.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5568660" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jamie Apody and Ron Jaworski go three deep on who's to blame for the Eagles' slow start and preview the Packers matchup.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This is as close to an early-season must-win as there is for the Eagles as they battle the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.Tonight in Green Bay, WR Alshon Jeffery is back from a calf injury for the Eagles who look to avoid falling to 1-3.NFL teams that have started 1-3 have only made the playoffs 14% of the time.Eagles are 4-0 on Thursday Night Football under Doug Pederson."We don't dwell on the past and we move forward. It's a credit to the players though for how they handle this week both physically and mentally."Eagles RB Corey Clement will "try to give it a go" tonight at Packers, a source tells 6abcClement missed Sunday's game vs Lions with a shoulder injury and is officially listed as questionable on the Eagles injury report.