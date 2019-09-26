Philadelphia Eagles to battle Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football

Tonight in Green Bay, WR Alshon Jeffery is back from a calf injury for the Eagles who look to avoid falling to 1-3.
NFL teams that have started 1-3 have only made the playoffs 14% of the time.
Eagles are 4-0 on Thursday Night Football under Doug Pederson.
"We don't dwell on the past and we move forward. It's a credit to the players though for how they handle this week both physically and mentally."
Eagles RB Corey Clement will "try to give it a go" tonight at Packers, a source tells 6abc
Clement missed Sunday's game vs Lions with a shoulder injury and is officially listed as questionable on the Eagles injury report.