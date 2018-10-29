SPORTS

Eagles Nation descends on Wembley Stadium

Sharrie Williams reports from outside London's Wembley Stadium where Eagles fans crossed the Atlantic for a massive tailgate.

By
British Eagles fans explain excitement about seeing the Birds. Watch the report from Sharrie Williams on Action News at 7:30 a.m. on October 28, 2018.

Mummers outfits and Eagles jerseys outside Wembley stadium. Watch the report from Sharrie Williams on Action News at 7:30 a.m. on October 28, 2018.

Eagles meet with fans on eve of game in London. Jeff Skversky and Ducis Rodgers report during Action News at 10pm on October 27, 2018.



