PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Eagles officially rule out Wentz for game against Los Angeles Rams

EMBED </>More Videos

Doug Pederson answers questions on Carson Wentz during a press conferrence on December 14, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

In a somewhat heated press conference Friday morning, Pederson said Wentz will not need surgery on his back.

"Here's what I can confirm - that he has a stress injury. That this thing has evolved time and it requires zero surgery to heal," Pederson said.

Wentz will travel with the team to Los Angeles.
"If we put him out there, that has to be 100% that there's no risk of anything further," Pederson said Friday before the team officially ruled him out on Saturday.

Wentz was diagnosed with a fractured vertebra in his back Thursday.

EMBED More News Videos

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has fractured vertebra. Ducis Rodgers reports during Action News at 4pm on December 13, 2018.


When asked if it was a stress fracture, he told reporters they can word it however they want.

"The fact that he doesn't need surgery on this is the best news that you could possibly have on anybody that has a stress fracture, or stress injury in this case," Pederson said.

Pederson repeated numerous times during the press conference that the injury has evolved.

EMBED More News Videos

Doctor gives insight into Carson Wentz's back injury. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 5pm on December 13, 2018.



"He has a stress injury, evolved over time, and it requires no surgery. I'm not answering any more questions about it. We're playing the Rams in two days, if you guys haven't figure this out. So he's listed as questionable. That's the way it is," Pederson said. "I'm not going to get into a ton of specifics."

Pederson said Wentz underwent a test on Tuesday and things progressed from there.

He downplayed the QB as injury prone, saying the injuries come with the violent nature of playing in the NFL. He did admit the team has to protect him better.

After taking the final question, Pederson said, "I'm out. I'm out."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eaglescarson wentzdoug pederson
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Eagles' Carson Wentz ruled out against Rams with back injury
Eagles' Carson Wentz won't need surgery, faces 3-month recovery period
Carson Wentz has fractured vertebra; rest of season in doubt
Three and Out: It's Foles time (again) and concern for Wentz's playing style
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Eagles' Carson Wentz ruled out against Rams with back injury
McDavid scores twice as surging Oilers beat Flyers 4-1
Embiid's big night goes to waste, as 76ers' roster issues are exposed
Flyers try to snap losing streak against Canucks
More Sports
Top Stories
Vernon Odom's legendary career at Action News
Man shot and killed inside Germantown restaurant
Screwdriver used in stabbing attack in Spring Garden
Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spills money on NJ highway
Pittsburgh city leaders call for gun control following synagogue shooting
Trump says Interior Secretary Zinke leaving administration
Teen shot in the head in Olney
Court says no bail as Cosby appeals sex assault conviction
Show More
Texas judge rules health care overhaul unconstitutional
Firefighter injured in vacant building blaze in West Philadelphia
Man tied up, robbed in Point Breeze home invasion
Police: Speed a factor in crash that killed Del. high school student
Mick Mulvaney named acting chief of staff
More News