Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles playoff tickets: Team announces information for Wild Card Round

Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles have announced ticket information for the Wild Card Round, to be played at Lincoln Financial Field on either January 4 or January 5.

The Eagles beat the New York Giants on Sunday to win the NFC East.

The following was released by the team on Sunday night:

Tickets for the Eagles Wild Card Round playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field will go on sale Monday, December 30 at 12 PM ET.

Tickets can only be purchased online at www.Ticketmaster.com. There is a four ticket limit per household and all tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis.

The Eagles will play their Wild Card Round playoff game on either Saturday, January 4 or Sunday, January 5. The specific date, time and opponent will be determined by the NFL.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssouth philadelphiaphiladelphia eagles
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
2020 NFL regular-season opponents for every team
Carson Wentz-led Eagles overcome rash of injuries to capture NFC East
Injury-ravaged Eagles beat Giants 34-17 to win NFC East
Report: Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz suffered lacerated kidney
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles punch ticket to playoffs, win NFC East with victory over Giants
Family members find woman in 'pool of blood' inside Logan home
AccuWeather: Periods of Rain Overnight and Monday
Report: Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz suffered lacerated kidney
Georgia Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer
Coast Guard airlifts man from cruise ship off NJ coast
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Show More
Man critical after police-involved shooting in Allentown
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in New York
2 dead in Texas church shooting, shooter killed
Son of Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones dies
12-year-old saves baby brother from apparent kidnapping
More TOP STORIES News