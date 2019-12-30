Philadelphia Eagles playoff tickets: Team announces information for Wild Card Round

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles have announced ticket information for the Wild Card Round, to be played at Lincoln Financial Field on either January 4 or January 5.
The Eagles beat the New York Giants on Sunday to win the NFC East.
The following was released by the team on Sunday night:
Tickets for the Eagles Wild Card Round playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field will go on sale Monday, December 30 at 12 PM ET.
Tickets can only be purchased online at www.Ticketmaster.com. There is a four ticket limit per household and all tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis.
The Eagles will play their Wild Card Round playoff game on either Saturday, January 4 or Sunday, January 5. The specific date, time and opponent will be determined by the NFL.
