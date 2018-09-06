PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Eagles pull off Philly special play again

Heat and storms greet fans as the Eagles take on the Atlanta Falcons as reported by Maggie Kent during Action News at 10 on September 6, 2018.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA --
Call it the Philly Special Junior.

It didn't go for a touchdown like the pass quarterback Nick Foles caught to help the Eagles beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl. But it was just as tricky.
Many fans kicked off their NFL season with the NFL kickoff Experience at Penn's Landing as reported by Trish Hartman during Action News at 10 on September 6, 2018.



Wide receiver Nelson Agholor took a handoff on a reverse and Foles took off down the right sideline. The pass was perfect, just like Trey Burton's Super Bowl throw to Foles. The gain was 15 yards to the Atlanta 26 in the third quarter, with Foles stumbling out of bounds.

Soon after, Jay Ajayi scored from the 1-yard line to give the Eagles the lead 10-6 on Thursday night.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
