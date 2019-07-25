Sports

Eagles take field for training camp

Eagles come into camp with arguably the best roster on paper in the NFL

Of course, that means nothing when the season kicks off in a little more than six weeks

Eagles are getting ready for that first preseason game against the Titans a week from tonight

Carson Wentz is 100% healthy from back and knee injuries

The biggest challenge will be how can Doug Pederson spread the ball around Carson Wentz. He has so many weapons, remember they added receivers DeSean Jackson and drafted JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Plus added running backs Miles Sanders and traded for Jordan Howard.

Jalen Mills (foot) starts on the physically unable to perform list.
