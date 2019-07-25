Eagles take field for training camp

Eagles come into camp with arguably the best roster on paper in the NFLOf course, that means nothing when the season kicks off in a little more than six weeksEagles are getting ready for that first preseason game against the Titans a week from tonightCarson Wentz is 100% healthy from back and knee injuriesThe biggest challenge will be how can Doug Pederson spread the ball around Carson Wentz. He has so many weapons, remember they added receivers DeSean Jackson and drafted JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Plus added running backs Miles Sanders and traded for Jordan Howard.Jalen Mills (foot) starts on the physically unable to perform list.