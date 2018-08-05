SPORTS

Eagles to hold open practice ahead of first preseason game

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles to hold open practice ahead of first preseason game. Gray Hall reports during Action News at noon on August 5, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We are less than a week away from the first Eagles preseason game.

But tonight, the Linc will be jammed for the Super Bowl Champions first public practice.

Ahead of the game, Eagles fans will get a chance to get their first live glimpse of the team in action during an open practice Sunday night.

Doors at the Linc open at 5 p.m. and the practice begins at 7 p.m., but you need to have a ticket in order to attend.

In addition to the practice, fans can also enjoy family-friendly games and activities.

Tonight's practice also serves as military appreciation night.

Parking for the event is free.

The Eagles open the preseason Thursday night against the Steelers in South Philadelphia.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsphilly newssuper bowl 52Philadelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
2008 Phillies championship team to be honored before game
Portland Timbers shut out Philadelphia Union, run unbeaten streak to 15
Santana, Eflin lead Phillies past Marlins
Nola, Phillies aim for four-game sweep of Marlins
More Sports
Top Stories
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly street racing
Police: Nurse stabbed by woman trying to stab sick father
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Postal worker reunites with teen he saved from sex trafficking
New Mexico sheriff: Compound searched, 11 kids removed
2008 Phillies championship team to be honored before game
1 person injured after shots were fired at Philadelphia block party
Police investigate triple shooting in Germantown
Show More
Man critical after being shot in Kensington
3 hospitalized after collision in North Philadelphia
Trump rips LeBron James' smarts hours before rally in Ohio
Brian Dawkins inducted into the Hall of Fame
Man dies after being shot 5 times in Olney
More News