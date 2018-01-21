Eagles tweet as anticipation builds for kickoff

But prior to that, the Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready for the game by tweeting their excitement.
So the journey continues...#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/byfjzylvmH— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 21, 2018
Almost that time, Hungry Dogs Run Faster! #Strap⬆️ #I.G.I.T. #60min @ Lincoln Financial Field https://t.co/YaE18rfaxr— Kenjon Barner (@KBDeuce4) January 21, 2018
🤟🏾🦅🦅— rasul (@rd32_era) January 21, 2018
Pumped to run back out there in front of our fired up fans tonight! NFC Championship @LFFStadium! Let’s GOOOOO! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/q1klyrW6Ee— Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) January 21, 2018
Can you feel it!? Game Day!!! #GangGreen #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/gjEa5HOrgx— Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) January 21, 2018
Can it just be Kickoff already?!?! Bird Gang let’s do this today!!! #FlyEaglesFly— Chris Maragos (@ChrisMaragos) January 21, 2018
👀👀👀👀🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅👀👀👀👀👀— Tre' Sullivan (@_TreFIVE) January 21, 2018
As a kid is used to dream about moments and opportunities like this....We all we got...We all we need #blessed #flyeaglesfly pic.twitter.com/Ag7M48nXd0— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 21, 2018
Game dayyyyyyyyyyyy!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/8paCriUN3A— Jaylen Watkins (@jwat14) January 21, 2018
The day has arrived. I set my phone alarm for nine but didn’t get close. There’s a certain sense of anticipation I get on every game day but this is different. You can feel the bigness of this game. The Eagles must take advantage of this great opportunity.— Merrill Reese (@mreeseeagles) January 21, 2018
It’s game day y’all !!! Let’s handle business at the Linc today 🤘🏾🙌🏾— Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) January 21, 2018
