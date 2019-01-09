PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Embiid watches part of 76ers game with young fan in 2nd row

Joel Embiid sits with young fan during game. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on January 9, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia is the place that loves you back, but it's even better when the players show love back.

That's just what Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid did during Tuesday night's game against the Washington Wizards at the Wells Fargo Center.

Since the team had a dominant lead, thanks to rookie Landry Shamet, Embiid decided to watch the game from a different angle - in the stands with 76ers fans!

In the second half, Embiid found a seat in the second row and put a young fan on his lap to watch together.

Afterwards, Embiid had a message to the fans: "Sometimes the game is easy so I just get relaxed, but I always need someone in the background to push me to play harder and that's what they do for me. I would love to be here for the rest of my career."

The 76ers won 132-115.

