Fans line up to get the new Bryce Harper jersey

Fans line up to get the new Bryce Harper jersey. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on March 2, 2019.

It's a hot commodity and fans are already in line to get the jersey bearing the name of Bryce Harper with the number 3.
Fans say they're ready for a World Series again.

Sue Kreimes was the first through line Saturday the Majestic Clubhouse Store at Citizens Bank Park.

she said, "Philly is back baby!"

The store will be open until 8 p.m.

We didn't see anyone more excited for this than Sarah King.

Sarah King said, "I'm feeling super excited! I've been going to game since I was a baby!"

Richard Sholpe grew up in South Philly but lives in Syracuse now.

He said, "When we knew they were signing him we had to come down here and get this."

He couldn't even wait to get out of the store before putting his new Bryce Harper jersey on.

He said, "It's a perfect fit. A perfect fit. Number 3 all the way, perfect fit. Fits like a glove just like Bryce in Philly."

Francis Winkey is the senior Merchandise manager at the store at the park.

He says they're bringing in as much Harper gear as they can.

But supplies, of course, are limited.
