Fans react to Bryce Harper earning $45k every at bat

$45,000 EVERY AT BAT: Phillies' Bryce Harper will be earning more money than Philadelphia's annual median household income every time he steps to the plate.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) --
Phillies' Bryce Harper will be earning more money than Philadelphia's annual median household income every time he steps to the plate.

The figure was calculated based on career averages by sports business reporter Darren Rovell from The Action Network. As of the most recent calculations by the United States Census Bureau, the median household income in 2017 dollars for years 2013-2017 is $40,649 for Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania.

See what fans have to say about this historic price tag and how it will affect the city!
