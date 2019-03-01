Fans react to Bryce Harper earning $45k every at bat

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) --Phillies' Bryce Harper will be earning more money than Philadelphia's annual median household income every time he steps to the plate.
The figure was calculated based on career averages by sports business reporter Darren Rovell from The Action Network. As of the most recent calculations by the United States Census Bureau, the median household income in 2017 dollars for years 2013-2017 is $40,649 for Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania.
