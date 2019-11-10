Girl, 4, caught on camera singing Eagles fight song to newborn sister

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WPVI) -- A big sister did not waste any time making sure her family's newest addition learned an important song - really early.Ada Lochner, 4, was caught on video singing the Eagles fight song to her newborn sister, Maggie, this week.The family now lives in Minneapolis, but dad, Sean Lochner, was born in raised in Philadelphia. So, it is no surprise that "fly Eagles, fly," is something that heard in their house.Sean Lochner said his wife is a Vikings fan."She understands that the Eagles come first on the television on Sundays," he joked.