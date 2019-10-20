Caught on crib cam: Twin toddlers sing Eagles fight song

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2769876" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the adorable video in the player above.

Songs like "The wheels on the bus" or "If you're happy and you know it," might fly in nurseries across the country. But in one Eagles household, there's only one song that flies.Ashley and Nathan Rotenberg captured their 2-year-old twins singing the Eagles fight song on Sunday.The twins, Madelyn and Logan, proudly shouted the Eagles fight song in their cribs.Mom says her twins and their 5-year-old sister grew up listening to the chant in central Bucks County. But this was the first time they launched into it on their own.You can watch the entire toddler pep rally video below:----------