Caught on crib cam: Twin toddlers sing Eagles fight song

Ashley and Nathan Rotenberg captured their 2-year-old twins singing the Eagles fight song on Sunday.
The twins, Madelyn and Logan, proudly shouted the Eagles fight song in their cribs.
Mom says her twins and their 5-year-old sister grew up listening to the chant in central Bucks County. But this was the first time they launched into it on their own.
You can watch the entire toddler pep rally video below:
And remember to share your photos and videos on social media using #6abcAction.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps