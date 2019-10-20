Sports

Caught on crib cam: Twin toddlers sing Eagles fight song

Songs like "The wheels on the bus" or "If you're happy and you know it," might fly in nurseries across the country. But in one Eagles household, there's only one song that flies.

Ashley and Nathan Rotenberg captured their 2-year-old twins singing the Eagles fight song on Sunday.

The twins, Madelyn and Logan, proudly shouted the Eagles fight song in their cribs.

Mom says her twins and their 5-year-old sister grew up listening to the chant in central Bucks County. But this was the first time they launched into it on their own.

You can watch the entire toddler pep rally video below:

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the adorable video in the player above.



And remember to share your photos and videos on social media using #6abcAction.
----------

Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related topics:
sportspennsylvania newsaction news sportsphiladelphia eaglesbig talkers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11-month-old shot while in back of car, police say
House explodes causing several others to catch fire, evacuations
2 dead after shooting at Bucks County campground
'Phanatical' tattooed Eagles fan gets Gritty ink
Armed man being sought by Philly police found dead
Former Eagles assistant disarms student with loaded shotgun: VIDEO
Family of teacher found dead in Brandywine River desperate for answers
Show More
Oklahoma's 'Sooner Schooner' crashes during celebration lap
OC team honored after nearly missing Disney competition
1 dead, 3 injured after vehicle overturns on NJ Turnpike
Triple shooting leaves 3 men injured in Philadelphia: Police
Alex Trebek says he's not a fan of Phillie Phanatic
More TOP STORIES News