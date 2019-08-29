Sports

Girl, 3, with terminal cancer gets special night with Eagles cheerleaders

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eagles Cheerleaders had two special visitors Wednesday evening.

They welcomed Lucy and Molly McCabe of Havertown, and their parents. Three-year-old Lucy has a rare terminal cancer.

Her big sister is on a cheerleading squad, and Lucy loves to watch them.

The team presented the girls with cheerleading outfits and performance medals.

"Lucy is the biggest fan of cheerleading that there could be, so this is such a great happiness that we could give her and the Eagles organization could give her," said Mandy McCabe, Lucy's mother.

Lucy was diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

Her mom says there are no more treatment options available.

Her family is just trying to make whatever time Lucy has left as amazing as possible.
