Gritty makes video game debut in EA Sports NHL 20

(EA Sports)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Watch out Mario, there's a new star in the video game world.

Gritty, who was just named Best Philadelphian by Philadelphia Magazine, is in the latest hockey game by EA Sports.

A CGI-version of the Flyers mascot shows up in the trailer for 'NHL 20.'



Well, they do mention going into the 'nitty gritty' of the game, after all.

'NHL 20,' or 'CHEL 20' to some, is out September 13, 2019 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.


An Open Beta is available until July 31. Players can let EA Sports know what they like and dislike before the game's launch.

Game footage posted online shows Gritty cheering in the stands while the Flyers are playing.



Gritty debuted too late to be part of NHL19, so he was not one of the playable mascots in that game.

But it's a different story this year.

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthew is on the cover.

We're not sure why Gritty was not picked for that honor, either.

