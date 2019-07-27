Gritty makes video game debut in EA Sports NHL 20

Gritty, who was just named Best Philadelphian by Philadelphia Magazine, is in the latest hockey game by EA Sports.
A CGI-version of the Flyers mascot shows up in the trailer for 'NHL 20.'
Eliminator. Featured Squad Battles. Broadcast & Presentation Overhaul 😍 See what else is new in #NHL20 https://t.co/GAmnUfIqob pic.twitter.com/xxr8fgfR66— #NHL20 (@EASPORTSNHL) July 26, 2019
Well, they do mention going into the 'nitty gritty' of the game, after all.
'NHL 20,' or 'CHEL 20' to some, is out September 13, 2019 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.
Take Your Shot with all-new Gameplay Features in #NHL20 https://t.co/nC3YlGuSNp pic.twitter.com/ui1gcYlFBq— #NHL20 (@EASPORTSNHL) July 16, 2019
An Open Beta is available until July 31. Players can let EA Sports know what they like and dislike before the game's launch.
Game footage posted online shows Gritty cheering in the stands while the Flyers are playing.
A look at the new presentation, and more importantly, Gritty. #NHL20Beta pic.twitter.com/Q882Tftqkq— Brad Keffer (@brad_keffer) July 26, 2019
Gritty debuted too late to be part of NHL19, so he was not one of the playable mascots in that game.
But it's a different story this year.
Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthew is on the cover.
We're not sure why Gritty was not picked for that honor, either.