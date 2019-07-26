Gritty, named Best Philadelphian, pays tribute to city icons

The Flyers mascot has been named the Best Philadelphian by Philadelphia Magazine.
To celebrate, Gritty had a photoshoot paying homage to some Philly icons.
He dressed as Rocky Balboa, Will Smith's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,' The Roots drummer Questlove, actress Tina Fey on the cover of her book "Bossypants," Betsy Ross, the Mummers, and pop duo Hall and Oates - along with the Phillie Phanatic.
It me. pic.twitter.com/J23g7LlE03— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) July 25, 2019
You can see the entire photoshoot in Philadelphia Magazine.