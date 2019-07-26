Sports

Gritty, named Best Philadelphian, pays tribute to city icons

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When it comes to the spirit of Philadelphia, Gritty may be the best representation.

The Flyers mascot has been named the Best Philadelphian by Philadelphia Magazine.

To celebrate, Gritty had a photoshoot paying homage to some Philly icons.

He dressed as Rocky Balboa, Will Smith's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,' The Roots drummer Questlove, actress Tina Fey on the cover of her book "Bossypants," Betsy Ross, the Mummers, and pop duo Hall and Oates - along with the Phillie Phanatic.



You can see the entire photoshoot in Philadelphia Magazine.
