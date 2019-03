PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, selected his team to win the NCAA men's basketball tournament, and it isn't the hometown team, Villanova.According to Gritty, Duke is going to go all the way.Let's hope Gritty is wrong!The Flyers mascot is at the top of the charts in a different league of sorts.More than 500 NHL players took part in the 2018-2019 NHL Players Association Player Poll and voted Gritty the Best NHL Team Mascot.