Gritty voted best mascot by NHL players

More than 500 players took part in the 2018-2019 NHL Players Association Player Poll and voted Gritty the Best NHL Team Mascot.
They were asked more than 20 hockey-related questions.
The NHLPA says it was a landslide victory when it came to the best mascot inquiry.
Gritty came in with 69.4% of the votes. Carlton the Bear of the Toronto Maple Leafs was a distant second with 2.7%.
The results are in for the #NHLPAPlayerPoll....Nice. pic.twitter.com/9K5OzDciKN— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 20, 2019
The orange, furry creature first emerged from his secret hideout in the Wells Fargo Center last fall and took the hockey world - and the entire world - by storm.
Since making his debut, Gritty has been honored by Philadelphia City Council:
Had his own Jeopardy! clue:
Had a decent shot at being Time's Person of the Year:
Appeared on Good Morning America:
And Jimmy Kimmel Live!:
And even the 6abc/Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Parade!
As the NHLPA put it, "Congratulations, rookie!"