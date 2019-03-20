Gritty voted best mascot by NHL players

Gritty is not just popular among hockey fans, he is a big hit with hockey players, too!

More than 500 players took part in the 2018-2019 NHL Players Association Player Poll and voted Gritty the Best NHL Team Mascot.

They were asked more than 20 hockey-related questions.

The NHLPA says it was a landslide victory when it came to the best mascot inquiry.

Gritty came in with 69.4% of the votes. Carlton the Bear of the Toronto Maple Leafs was a distant second with 2.7%.



The orange, furry creature first emerged from his secret hideout in the Wells Fargo Center last fall and took the hockey world - and the entire world - by storm.

The Flyers' new mascot, Gritty, went from reviled to revered in record time.



Since making his debut, Gritty has been honored by Philadelphia City Council:

Philadelphia City Council honors Gritty. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on October 26, 2018.



Had his own Jeopardy! clue:
Gritty gets his own Jeopardy! clue on the January 15, 2019 episode.



Had a decent shot at being Time's Person of the Year:

Gritty nominates himself for TIME Magazine's 'Person of the Year'. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 21, 2018.



Appeared on Good Morning America:

Gritty appears on Good Morning America on September 25, 2018.



And Jimmy Kimmel Live!:

Guillermo, Gritty visit Pat's Steaks. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 12, 2018.



And even the 6abc/Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Parade!

Gritty smothers Karen Rogers with a giant hug during his very first Thanksgiving parade!



As the NHLPA put it, "Congratulations, rookie!"
