PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Bryce Harper-Phillies deal sends social media into a frenzy

Philadelphia Phillies fans react to Bryce Harper deal. Watch Annie McCormick's report on Action News at 5 p.m. on February 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The entire City of Philadelphia screamed with joy after news surfaced that superstar Bryce Harper would be joining the Phillies.

A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that Harper and the Phillies have agreed to a $330 million, 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history.

Here's some of the best reactions on social media after the news broke:


