A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that Harper and the Phillies have agreed to a $330 million, 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history.
Here's some of the best reactions on social media after the news broke:
Getting the house ready for @bharper3407 https://t.co/TCHOGVm2We— Jake Arrieta (@JArrieta34) February 28, 2019
YUPPPP @Bharper3407 PHILLY is the place to be 😎😎😎😎!!!! WELCOME— fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) February 28, 2019
At times like these you already know what I would say........... @Bharper3407 welcome to the #Phamily— Jimmy Rollins (@JimmyRollins11) February 28, 2019
BIG MOOD🔋 pic.twitter.com/Hf1Ixhs3Ig— Rhys Hoskins (@rhyshoskins) February 28, 2019
It’s time, @Bharper3407. #HereTheyCome | #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/GmI1Azm1ad— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 28, 2019
Okay, so I need to retract that earlier tweet about Harper yanking is around and being a twerp... pic.twitter.com/jNVbjmWPrQ— Tamala Edwards (@TamEdwards6abc) February 28, 2019
Breaking News: Harper, Phillies reach agreement:https://t.co/fCHLTdfb4J pic.twitter.com/PCYVTx5j2u— MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) February 28, 2019
Philadelphia the place to be!!!— Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) February 28, 2019
Who's next?! 👀 Time to have some FUN! #philly— Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) February 28, 2019
True fact: there isn’t a more exciting all-sports city in America right now than Philadelphia. @ me.— Brian Taff (@briantaff6abc) February 28, 2019
I just flipped a car at Cottman and Frankford. https://t.co/tl9MvJby9d— Joseph Murray (@PPDJoeMurray) February 28, 2019
Hey @Bharper3407, let @CoreyClement_6 know if you need any batting advice. pic.twitter.com/Ajp8a70Bbe— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 28, 2019
Hey John Middleton, is it too much to ask for you to get one more quality pitcher? Why stop now? #phillies— Jim Gardner (@Jim_Gardner) February 28, 2019
@Bharper3407 welcome to the great city kid!!! Looking forward to having some fun next week in camp and bringing back the winning ways to Philadelphia 🤙🏽 oh and can I get a loan 🤣 #Phillies #MLB #baseball #Harper— Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) February 28, 2019
It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood. #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/yiJA6NXGl1— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 28, 2019
