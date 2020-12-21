Here's what needs to happen for Eagles to get into playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but that doesn't mean they don't have a shot at making the playoffs.The Birds currently sit at last place in the NFC East. The following needs to happen to clinch playoff berth.The Eagles need to win out against the Cowboys on 12/27 and the Washington Football Team on 1/3.The Eagles also need Washington to lose to the Panthers on 12/27.And the Giants need to lose to either the Baltimore Ravens on 12/27 or the Dallas Cowboys on 1/3.