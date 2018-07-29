SPORTS

Jim Thome goes into the Baseball Hall of Fame

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Thome goes into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 29, 2018. (WPVI)

Former Phillies slugger Jim Thome gets enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Thome came to Philadelphia 15 years ago.

He smashed 612 home runs during his incredible career, 47 of them in his first season with the Phillies.

"At the end of the day, when you walk into Cooperstown and you're amongst eight or nine guys that accomplished that from a home run total, that is really special," says Thome.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Phillieshall of fame
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Phillies hope Eflin shrugs off bad start vs. Reds
Reds make it 2 straight over Phillies with 6-2 win
Mets trade Asdrubal Cabrera to Phillies, get minor league pitcher in return
Harvey likely pitching last time for Reds in game vs. Phillies
More Sports
Top Stories
Authorities investigate deadly police-involved shooting in Lehigh County
Police: Accused killer assaults officers, steals cruiser in West Philly
Vigil held for victim in fatal hit-and-run in West Philadelphia
Northern California wildfire raging into its fourth day
Police investigate crash on Broad Street
1 dead, 3 injured following Trenton crash
Family displaced by Frankford house fire
Juvenile escapes from Wilmington detention facility
Show More
NJ woman who lost husband, 4 daughters in Del. crash speaks out
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
Man killed doing electrical work in South Philadelphia
Children from the Casey Cares Foundation meet the Eagles
Robbery attempt mistaken for shooting at South Texas mall
More News