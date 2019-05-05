Sports

Jimmy Rollins officially retires as a Philadelphia Phillie

EMBED <>More Videos

Jimmy Rollins officially retires as a Philadelphia Phillie. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 4, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The crowd roared as #11 shortstop Jimmy Rollins came onto the field at Citizens Bank Park for his official retirement ceremony Saturday night.

Fans dusted off their old Rollins gear for the occasion and some even made signs.

Rollins thanked them for their loyal support.

"All the cheers, all the energy... you pulled the best out of us. You pulled the best out of me."

Rollins addressed the media before the ceremony, describing his time in Philadelphia as some of the best years of his life.

"All my adult life was in a Phillies uniform. Coming up through the minor leagues and ultimately getting to Phila. watching veterans stadium torn down and this place built, and creating all the memories, a championship here, doing our run."

His family watched proudly from behind home plate, his mother, Gyvonnie Rollins, wiping away tears as she remembered practicing with him as a toddler.

"I sat him down on the floor and I put about this much space between us and I just rolled the ball to him. And he picked up the ball and threw it straight back to me. And I said this boy's gonna be special," she said, beaming.

Rollins would go on to play for the Phillies from 2000 to 2014, and played a key role in the team's 2008 World Series win.
Fans loved the chance to thank him once more.

"Jimmy is my favorite athlete of all time. I got this shirt when I was like 12 years old. I kept it all these years and I had to break it out today for his retirement," said Michelle Corby of Phoenixville.

Jennifer Luzader of Wilmington, Del. said Rollins is her young son's idol.

"It was so electric in here and just having everybody together. People were crying,

Smiling hugging. He just meant so much to this city," said Luzader.

Phillies fans are in for a few more emotional nights this season.

Chase Utley and Ryan Howard will also officially retire as Phillies in the coming months.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphilly newsphillies
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Search for mother after child abandoned in Kensington
Woman left alone in jail cell while giving birth, attorney says
Country House wins Kentucky Derby after first finisher disqualified
Fake ride-share driver assaults woman near Univ. of Delaware
Dashcam captures wrong way driver before fatal crash on I-95
Police: Distraught man allegedly sets van on fire in Montco
Show More
Man sentenced to 15 years in death of wife found in pool
143 people survive after plane skids into river in Florida
Who killed Tyree Jubilee?
Vince Vaughn convicted of reckless driving after arrest for failing a drunken driving test
Jimmy Rollins to retire tonight as a Phillie at Citizens Bank Park
More TOP STORIES News