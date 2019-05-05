Jimmy Rollins officially retires as a Philadelphia Phillie

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The crowd roared as #11 shortstop Jimmy Rollins came onto the field at Citizens Bank Park for his official retirement ceremony Saturday night.Fans dusted off their old Rollins gear for the occasion and some even made signs.Rollins thanked them for their loyal support."All the cheers, all the energy... you pulled the best out of us. You pulled the best out of me."Rollins addressed the media before the ceremony, describing his time in Philadelphia as some of the best years of his life."All my adult life was in a Phillies uniform. Coming up through the minor leagues and ultimately getting to Phila. watching veterans stadium torn down and this place built, and creating all the memories, a championship here, doing our run."His family watched proudly from behind home plate, his mother, Gyvonnie Rollins, wiping away tears as she remembered practicing with him as a toddler."I sat him down on the floor and I put about this much space between us and I just rolled the ball to him. And he picked up the ball and threw it straight back to me. And I said this boy's gonna be special," she said, beaming.Rollins would go on to play for the Phillies from 2000 to 2014, and played a key role in the team's 2008 World Series win.Fans loved the chance to thank him once more."Jimmy is my favorite athlete of all time. I got this shirt when I was like 12 years old. I kept it all these years and I had to break it out today for his retirement," said Michelle Corby of Phoenixville.Jennifer Luzader of Wilmington, Del. said Rollins is her young son's idol."It was so electric in here and just having everybody together. People were crying,Smiling hugging. He just meant so much to this city," said Luzader.Phillies fans are in for a few more emotional nights this season.Chase Utley and Ryan Howard will also officially retire as Phillies in the coming months.