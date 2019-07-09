Julie Ertz says husband Zach was '+1 best friend' during World Cup

The U.S. women's soccer team was celebrating their World Cup victory Tuesday on 'Good Morning America.'
During the interview, host Michael Strahan brought up Ertz's husband and Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach, who has been by her side through it all.
"It meant the world truly to have him there. We call each other 22 best friends and he's my plus one best friend, so to have him there meant the absolute world," Ertz said.
Throughout the entire World Cup, Zach Ertz has not only been cheering on his wife in the stands, but also via social media.
"WORLD FREAKING CHAMPS!!!!! SO PROUD OF YOU @julieertz!!!" Zach Ertz tweeted.
A freaking BALLER and her husband pic.twitter.com/SCfkFqgyDe— Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) June 28, 2019
Julie Ertz also posted her thoughts about her husband on social media.
"My number 1 fan. The amount of sacrifices to get here makes it all worth it to share moments like this," she said.
The World Cup champion is also an author. Her book ' Chase Your Dreams' is available now.
"I hope my stories will help the young girls and boys who read it to chase their dreams with passion and virtue!" Julie Ertz said.
The United States won its record fourth Women's World Cup title and second in a row, beating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday night when Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty kick in the second half and Rose Lavelle added a goal.
A championship parade will be held in New York City on Wednesday for the team.