Kobe, Gianna Bryant laid to rest during private funeral

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5897385" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lower Merion High School held a special ceremony Saturday to honor alumnus Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and the seven other victims of the fatal helicopter crash that occurred last w

Death certificates released Tuesday show that Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were laid to rest Friday at a Southern California cemetery.The death certificates list Kobe as an "author, producer and athlete" and Gianna as a "coach and student."The NBA legend and his daughter were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash on January 26th in the hills of Calabasas, California.The other victims of the crash were Gianna's teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester; Alyssa's parents, John and Keri; Payton's mother, Sarah; assistant girls basketball coach Christina Mauser; and helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan.There is a public celebration for Kobe and Gianna scheduled for February 24th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. No information about tickets for the memorial has been released.