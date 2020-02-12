Sports

Kobe, Gianna Bryant laid to rest during private funeral

Death certificates released Tuesday show that Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were laid to rest Friday at a Southern California cemetery.

The death certificates list Kobe as an "author, producer and athlete" and Gianna as a "coach and student."

The NBA legend and his daughter were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash on January 26th in the hills of Calabasas, California.

The other victims of the crash were Gianna's teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester; Alyssa's parents, John and Keri; Payton's mother, Sarah; assistant girls basketball coach Christina Mauser; and helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan.

There is a public celebration for Kobe and Gianna scheduled for February 24th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. No information about tickets for the memorial has been released.

Lower Merion High School held a special ceremony Saturday to honor alumnus Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and the seven other victims of the fatal helicopter crash that occurred last w

