Sports

Lower Merion High School honors Kobe Bryant with special tribute

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Lower Merion High School held a special ceremony Saturday to honor alumnus Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and the seven other victims of the fatal helicopter crash that occurred last weekend in California.

The tribute took place between the girls' game against Southern Lehigh High School and the boys' game against Souderton High School.



During the ceremony, Lower Merion Coach Gregg Downer and Assistant Coach Doug Young, who was a teammate of Kobe Bryant, called up the late Los Angeles Lakers star's cousin John Cox to help unveil a framed no. 33 jersey on the wall of the Kobe Bryant Gymnasium.



Philadelphia-based artist Perry Milou presented his oil painting of Bryant to the school.



A portrait of Bryant sketched by Easton Area Middle School art teacher Valerie Davis was also unveiled.



The school concluded their ceremony with a tribute video chronicling Bryant's time as a Lower Merion Ace.

The boys basketball team then held a 33-second moment of silence before starting their game.



Lower Merion High School made a limited number of tickets available to the public on Friday, but they quickly sold out.

EMBED More News Videos

Lower Merion High School basketball teams will pay tribute on Saturday to alumnus Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and the seven other victims of the fatal helicopter crash that occurred





On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers honored Bryant with a pregame ceremony that included performances by Usher and Philadelphia's own Boyz II Men. Each member of the Lakers starting five was introduced one by one as "Kobe Bryant from Lower Merion High School."


Also, in response to the influx of requests for Lower Merion basketball merchandise, the school online store is open to take orders from the public until February 16th.

District officials say in no way do they want to profit from this tragedy, so all items will be sold at cost. If demand warrants, the store will re-open for two weeks in March.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslower merion townshipaction news sportskobe bryanthigh school sports
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8th coronavirus case confirmed in US as death toll rises to 259
'No longer needed:' Philly Deputy Commissioner Sullivan resigns
WATCH: Lakers tribute to Kobe Bryant, helicopter crash victims
2 shot and killed outside Chester gas station
Philly business owners targeted in armed home invasion: Police
AccuWeather: Dense Fog Advisory
Philadelphia police officer charged
Show More
Shelter Me: Adopted pups ready for Puppy Bowl XVI
Registration open for 2020 Broad Street Run lottery
Woman body-shamed after video of rescue from icy lake goes viral
Bestselling author Mary Higgins Clark dies at 92
'Not forgotten:' LeBron James delivers heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant
More TOP STORIES News