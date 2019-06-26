Sports

Girl hit by foul ball at Astros game has skull fracture, lawyer says

HOUSTON, Texas -- The family of a 2-year-old girl struck in the head by a foul ball at Minute Maid Park last month has retained a well-known Houston attorney.

Richard Mithoff said Wednesday that the Astros had contacted the family and they wanted representation as the discussion continues.

For the first time, the child's injuries were detailed.

Mithoff said she had a skull fracture, brain edema and an abnormal result on an EEG scan.

"She had one major seizure as she was leaving the hospital the first time, and she had to be returned. She has had episodes where she appears to be staring off and the family is not sure whether those are seizures or not. That's one of the reasons they'll be retesting and reassessing her in the next several weeks. We don't know what the long term effects could be," Mithoff said.

The family requested their name not be made public.

Mithoff said the ball was estimated to be traveling at 100 mph when it hit the child, according to an expert he consulted.

SEE ALSO: Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. foul ball hits fan; line drive leaves kid injured

"That gives you a second and a half to respond," he said.

He noted the girl and her family were sitting in field level seats, directly next to an area on the same level that had protective netting across it to protect spectators. He noted several other ballparks have extended netting across larger areas in response to fan injuries during games.

No lawsuit has been filed, Mithoff said.

"I know Jim Crane, and I believe he'll do the right thing," he said.

There is a disclaimer on the back of game tickets that warns fans about the possibility of injuries from foul balls.

"That's a doctrine that's been around for a long time that anticipates part of fan enjoyment is being able to catch a foul ball. Of course, there's a difference between catching a foul ball and shielding yourself from a line drive at 100 miles per hour," Mithoff said.

An Astros spokesperson said the organization had no comment to make at this time.

SEE ALSO: Fan taken to hospital after being struck by Cody Bellinger's foul ball at Dodger Stadium
EMBED More News Videos

A woman at Dodger Stadium was taken to a hospital for precautionary tests after being hit in the head by a foul ball from Dodger Cody Bellinger during Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies.



RELATED: Astros expand netting at Minute Maid Park for the 2017 season
EMBED More News Videos

Additional netting will be used to create new seating availability and increase fan options at the ballpark.



Follow Deborah Wrigley on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonsafetymlbhouston astrosbaseballchild injuredcubs
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prosecutors: Mother killed son because he was getting in way of affair
Hazmat incident sends 4 people to the hospital in Chester
Hahnemann University Hospital to close in September
Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery to close after fire
Feathers ruffled over Frenchy's Beach Umbrellas
Transgender teen thriving with help from family, friends
Police: Postal worker struck by stolen car in SW Philadelphia; arrest made
Show More
39,525 pounds of cocaine seized at Philly port, final estimate says
Troubleshooters Investigation: Car dealership under renewed scrutiny
Heartwarming: Brother, sister tearfully hug at pre-K graduation
12-year-old boy drowns in New Jersey lake
Portion of Castor Ave. remains closed after large fire
More TOP STORIES News