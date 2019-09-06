'Let's Fly:' Eagles release 2019 season kickoff video

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a new dawn. It's a new day.It's a new Philadelphia Eagles season.The Birds begin the 2019 NFL season on Sunday afternoon against the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field.With a new season comes the popular Eagles hype videos.After showing a teaser Thursday, the team released the full 2019 season kickoff video Friday morning.It's titled "Let's Fly" and stars Carson Wentz, Fletcher Cox, DeSean Jackson, Malcolm Jenkins, Zach Ertz, Brandon Graham, Jason Peters, Alshon Jeffrey, and Nelson Agholor.The video also shows Eagles fans getting ready for the game all to the tune of "Feeling Good.""Every year we look to present a theme that captures the spirit of the team and our brand," said Jen Kavanagh, Senior Vice President of Media and Marketing. "This year's video is about how the team and Eagles fans everywhere are celebrating the kickoff of the 2019 season."So how about it Eagles fans? Feeling good about the season?