Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This might be the BEST moment of Philadelphia Eagles training camp.Little fan Giovanni Algarin was overcome with emotion when meeting Carson Wentz on Friday.After Wentz signed a jersey, Giovanni reached out his arms, hugging the Eagles QB, saying, "You're my hero."Giovanni suffers from a rare syndrome and has had many surgeries and is facing more.However, the little boy remains positive, as evident by his streak of Eagles green hair.The biggest moments of camp have nothing to do with football, and this was one of them.Watch the emotional moment in the video player above.