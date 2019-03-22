community journalist

Local 18-year-old scores in Major League Soccer debut

EMBED <>More Videos

GOAL!! It was a huge score for Philly as 18-year-old Medford native Brenden Aaronson scored in his Major League Soccer debut with the Philadelphia Union! Join us in congratulatin

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- It was a huge score for Philly as 18-year-old Brenden Aaronson scored a goal in his Major League Soccer debut with the Philadelphia Union!

Aaronson sent the ball through a defender's legs and blindsided the opposing Atlanta United, the defending MLS champions. The final score was a 1-1 tie.


The Medford native worked his way up through the club and earned his chance to play in place of Marco Fabián last weekend. Click here to see our exclusive chat with Fabián following his first days in Philadelphia!


Join us in congratulating Brenden on the start of his professional career right at home in Philly!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportscommunity journalistphiladelphia union
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Philly students dress up as Black History icons
Local friends celebrate big win on Wheel of Fortune
Philly choir commemorates civil rights with "Children's March"
Senior citizens walk red carpet at Oscars-themed party
TOP STORIES
Nation's first supervised injection site may get a lease in Philly
Police impostors tie up victims, abduct woman in NE Phila.
Three-year-old girl scolds and separates parents for 'gross' kiss
Suspected case of mumps at Abington High School
US figure skater accused of slashing South Korean opponent
Fire at Philly airport parking lot damages 5 cars
Fishtown home damaged due to faulty construction collapses in rain
Show More
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan, US forces say
$1M Powerball ticket sold at West Deptford ShopRite
DNA website helps Del. woman meet sister for 1st time
2 tractor trailers crash on I-95, damage median
AccuWeather: Windy, Some More Showers Today
More TOP STORIES News