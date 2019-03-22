CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- It was a huge score for Philly as 18-year-old Brenden Aaronson scored a goal in his Major League Soccer debut with the Philadelphia Union!
Aaronson sent the ball through a defender's legs and blindsided the opposing Atlanta United, the defending MLS champions. The final score was a 1-1 tie.
The Medford native worked his way up through the club and earned his chance to play in place of Marco Fabián last weekend. Click here to see our exclusive chat with Fabián following his first days in Philadelphia!
Join us in congratulating Brenden on the start of his professional career right at home in Philly!
Local 18-year-old scores in Major League Soccer debut
