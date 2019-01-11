PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Miller Lite offering Eagles fans free beer with a win

Miller Lite offering Eagles fans free beer. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on January 11, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Miller Lite has announced it will give Philadelphia Eagles fans a free beer if the team beats the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The company said the giveaway will happen at select bars across the city.

Fans 21 years and older will be able to enjoy one free beer.

The locations or details on when the giveaway will happen have not been released yet.

Miller has also offered the same giveaway to Saints fans, if New Orleans wins.

