Mo'ne Davis signs letter of intent with Hampton University

The girl who wowed us with her fastball in the Little League World Series is now headed to Hampton University.A celebratory dinner was held Sunday in South Philadelphia in honor of Mo'ne Davis' decision.In 2014, Davis became the first girl to pitch her team to a Little League World Series victory while playing for Philadelphia's Taney Youth Baseball Association.Now a high school senior, Davis signed a letter of intent to play softball at Hampton University in Virginia.The athlete has a line of sports bras and to celebrate her collegiate decision she has launched a new bra in Hampton University's colors."I'm very excited. It was a long process," said Davis. "What it came down to is where it felt like home. Hampton felt like home."Davis is set to graduate from Springside Chestnut Hill Academy this spring.------