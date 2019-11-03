Sports

Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle declines White House visit

WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle has declined to visit the White House Monday -- for a ceremony honoring his team's historic World Series win.

In an interview with the Washington Post, he said President Trump's rhetoric is the reason.

The Nationals beat the Houston Astros in Game 7 on Wednesday, earning the team's first-ever World Series title.


President Trump booed during Game 4 of the World Series on October 27, 2019.



Among other issues, Doolittle told the Post he feels "very strongly" about Trump's "issues on race relations."

He pointed to the Central Park 5, the Fair Housing Act and Trump's comments in the wake of a 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Doolittle said Trump's rhetoric has enabled and empowered racism and white supremacy.


The incident happened during the bottom of the 7th inning at Nationals Park, when the Nats' Ryan Zimmerman was at bat.

