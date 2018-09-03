There is an @Eagles fan rooted deep in Patriots territory who is not afraid of a little trash talking. Gina Lewis bought this billboard with the words "Go Birds ... World Champs" and positioned just 1 mile from Gillette Stadium https://t.co/EuuoHmBbkI pic.twitter.com/SI7ngZ6dPk — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) August 14, 2018

The Philadelphia Eagles' 'Philly Special' play during their Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots last season caused many to hit the rewind button on the DVR. Now, two recent findings involving the Birds off the field are also worthy of a double-take.First, Dunkin' Donuts customers in Massachusetts, where the company is based, reported receiving cups bearing the Eagles logo and the words 'World Champions" instead of ones showing the Patriots' emblem.Radio station Fun 107 posted a photo of one of the cups on their Facebook page. They said this particular one was purchased in the town of Wareham.6abc Action News reached out to Dunkin' Donuts on Monday about the reported mix-up. They say, "We appreciate our loyal customers for bringing this to our attention, and we are taking steps to ensure all of our local stores are stocked with the correct cups."It's not known if Philly area stores were sent any Patriots cups.This is a good spot to remind everyone that the Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl 52.But that was not the only error the Super Bowl champs found themselves mixed up in.Registered nurse and Eagles fan Gina Lewis says her friend who works at Costco came across a new shipment of hats sporting the Eagles logo. Nothing out of the ordinary, but then he discovered some embroidering on the brim. Instead of reading the team name "Philadelphia Eagles," it read "Houston Texans."Lewis tweeted her grievance out on social media.The Texans' Twitter account saw Lewis' tweet and has some fun with it - changing the Eagles' famous cheer of #FlyEaglesFly to #FlyTexansFly.The Eagles answered that with an altered hashtag of their own. Instead of the Texans' #WeAreTexans, they tweeted #WeAreEagles.This is not the first time Gina Lewis' made some news dealing with the Birds. Last month, she helped fund a pro-Eagles billboard just one mile from Gillette Stadium!In a coincidence, the Patriots open their season against the Texans on Sunday. Perhaps the Pats will be drinking from their Eagles cups as the Texans wear their Eagles hats.------