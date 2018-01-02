PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

NFL announces Eagles' playoff game time

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz walks the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

PHILADELPHIA --
The Philadelphia Eagles will host an NFC Divisional playoff game on Saturday, January 13 at 4:35 p.m.


As for which team they will face - that is still up in the air.

The Eagles could play one of three teams to open their playoff run: the Saints, Panthers or Falcons.

DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE:

January 13
NFC: 4:35 PM Eagles vs Saints/Panthers/Falcons
AFC: 8:15 PM Chiefs/Titans/Bills at Patriots

January 14
AFC: 1:05 PM Jacksonville/Kansas City/Tennessee at Pittsburgh
NFC: 4:40 PM Rams/Saints/Panthers at Vikings

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Doug Marrone takes subtle dig at Doug Pederson, shrugs off Eagles coach's criticism in book
Eagles' Nick Foles will play Thursday night against Browns
Carson Wentz returns to team drills, shares first-team reps with Nick Foles
Eagles QB Carson Wentz to resume 11-on-11 work on Sunday
Eagles QB Nick Foles suffers minor shoulder strain vs. Patriots
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
More Sports
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News