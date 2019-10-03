NFL Week 5 betting odds, predictions and how to watch Jets-Eagles

Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers and meteorologist David Murphy predict how things will shake out in a Week 5 chock full of big games.
EXPERT PICK MATCHUPSNew York Jets (0-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (2-2) -- Sunday at 1pm (CBS)
Line: Eagles -13.5
Over/Under: 44.5
Matchup Note: Jets are 0-10 all-time vs. Philly, QB Sam Darnold a game-time decision; Carson Wentz 9 TD passes (T-2nd in NFL)
Predictions: Ducis - Eagles, 27-10; David - Eagles, 20-13
Los Angeles Rams (3-1) at Seattle Seahawks (3-1) -- Thursday at 8:20pm (FOX)
Line: Seattle -1.5
Over/Under: 49.5
Matchup Note: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is 14-2 in primetime home games; Rams are 10-2 vs. NFC West since 2017.
Predictions: Ducis - Rams 31-30; David - Seahawks, 31-24
Green Bay Packers (3-1) at Dallas Cowboys (3-1) -- Sunday at 4:25pm (FOX)
Line: Cowboys -3.5
Over/Under: 47
Matchup Note: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is 5-1 vs. Dallas in the regular season; Ezekiel Elliott 136.5 yards in 2 reg-season games vs. GB
Predictions: Ducis - Packers, 24-20; David, Cowboys 27-24
Other Week 5 Gameslines via SugarhouseCasino.com
Sunday
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) at Carolina Panthers (2-2) -- Sunday at 1pm (CBS)
Line: Panthers -3.5; Over/Under: 41
New England Patriots (4-0) at Washington Redskins (0-4) -- Sunday at 1pm (CBS)
Line: Patriots -15 Over/Under: 42.5
Buffalo Bills (3-1) at Tennessee Titans (2-2) -- Sunday at 1pm (CBS)
Line: Titans -3 Over/Under: OFF
Baltimore Ravens (2-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (0-3) -- Sunday at 1pm (CBS)
Line: Ravens -3.5 Over/Under: 44.5
Arizona Cardinals (0-3-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-3) -- Sunday at 1pm (FOX)
Line: Bengals -3 Over/Under: 47.5
Atlanta Falcons (1-3) at Houston Texans (2-2) -- Sunday at 1pm (FOX)
Line: Texans -5 Over/Under: 49.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) at New Orleans Saints (3-1) -- Sunday at 1pm (FOX)
Line: Saints -3.5 Over/Under: 47.5
Minnesota Vikings (2-2) at New York Giants (2-2) -- Sunday at 1pm (FOX)
Line: Vikings -5.5 Over/Under: 44.5
Chicago Bears (3-1) at Oakland Raiders (2-2) -- Sunday at 1pm (FOX)
Line: Bears -5.5 Over/Under: 40.5
Denver Broncos (0-4) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) -- Sunday at 4:05pm (CBS)
Line: Chargers -6.5 Over/Under: 44.5
Indianapolis Colts (2-2) at Kansas City Chiefs -- Sunday at 8:20pm (NBC)
Line: Chiefs -10.5 Over/Under: 56.5
Cleveland Browns (2-2) at San Francisco 49ers (3-0) -- Monday (October 7th) at 8:15pm
Line: 49ers -3.5 Over/Under: 46.5