NFL Week 5 betting odds, predictions and how to watch Jets-Eagles

EXPERT PICK MATCHUPS

Other Week 5 Games

Live game betting and NFL

First Deposit Match Bonus

A bounce-back win in Green Bay combined with a Cowboys' collapse (shocking), and the Eagles could be playing for first place in the NFC East this Sunday. The Birds are a huge favoirite as they welcome the winless Jets into the Linc.Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers and meteorologist David Murphy predict how things will shake out in a Week 5 chock full of big games.Give us your predictions on the 6abc Action News Facebook page ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------New York Jets (0-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (2-2) -- Sunday at 1pm (CBS)Eagles -13.544.5Jets are 0-10 all-time vs. Philly, QB Sam Darnold a game-time decision; Carson Wentz 9 TD passes (T-2nd in NFL)Ducis - Eagles, 27-10; David - Eagles, 20-13Los Angeles Rams (3-1) at Seattle Seahawks (3-1) -- Thursday at 8:20pm (FOX)Seattle -1.549.5Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is 14-2 in primetime home games; Rams are 10-2 vs. NFC West since 2017.Ducis - Rams 31-30; David - Seahawks, 31-24Green Bay Packers (3-1) at Dallas Cowboys (3-1) -- Sunday at 4:25pm (FOX)Cowboys -3.547Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is 5-1 vs. Dallas in the regular season; Ezekiel Elliott 136.5 yards in 2 reg-season games vs. GBDucis - Packers, 24-20; David, Cowboys 27-24Use code 250Match for 100% match up to $250.Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) at Carolina Panthers (2-2) -- Sunday at 1pm (CBS)Panthers -3.5;41New England Patriots (4-0) at Washington Redskins (0-4) -- Sunday at 1pm (CBS)Patriots -1542.5Buffalo Bills (3-1) at Tennessee Titans (2-2) -- Sunday at 1pm (CBS)Titans -3OFFBaltimore Ravens (2-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (0-3) -- Sunday at 1pm (CBS)Ravens -3.544.5Arizona Cardinals (0-3-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-3) -- Sunday at 1pm (FOX)Bengals -347.5Atlanta Falcons (1-3) at Houston Texans (2-2) -- Sunday at 1pm (FOX)Texans -549.5Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) at New Orleans Saints (3-1) -- Sunday at 1pm (FOX)Saints -3.547.5Minnesota Vikings (2-2) at New York Giants (2-2) -- Sunday at 1pm (FOX)Vikings -5.544.5Chicago Bears (3-1) at Oakland Raiders (2-2) -- Sunday at 1pm (FOX)Bears -5.540.5Denver Broncos (0-4) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) -- Sunday at 4:05pm (CBS)Chargers -6.544.5Indianapolis Colts (2-2) at Kansas City Chiefs -- Sunday at 8:20pm (NBC)Chiefs -10.556.5Cleveland Browns (2-2) at San Francisco 49ers (3-0) -- Monday (October 7th) at 8:15pm49ers -3.546.5