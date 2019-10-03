Sports

NFL Week 5 betting odds, predictions and how to watch Jets-Eagles

By and
A bounce-back win in Green Bay combined with a Cowboys' collapse (shocking), and the Eagles could be playing for first place in the NFC East this Sunday. The Birds are a huge favoirite as they welcome the winless Jets into the Linc.

Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers and meteorologist David Murphy predict how things will shake out in a Week 5 chock full of big games.

Give us your predictions on the 6abc Action News Facebook page.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


EXPERT PICK MATCHUPS

New York Jets (0-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (2-2) -- Sunday at 1pm (CBS)
Line: Eagles -13.5
Over/Under: 44.5
Matchup Note: Jets are 0-10 all-time vs. Philly, QB Sam Darnold a game-time decision; Carson Wentz 9 TD passes (T-2nd in NFL)
Predictions: Ducis - Eagles, 27-10; David - Eagles, 20-13

Los Angeles Rams (3-1) at Seattle Seahawks (3-1) -- Thursday at 8:20pm (FOX)
Line: Seattle -1.5
Over/Under: 49.5
Matchup Note: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is 14-2 in primetime home games; Rams are 10-2 vs. NFC West since 2017.
Predictions: Ducis - Rams 31-30; David - Seahawks, 31-24

Green Bay Packers (3-1) at Dallas Cowboys (3-1) -- Sunday at 4:25pm (FOX)
Line: Cowboys -3.5
Over/Under: 47
Matchup Note: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is 5-1 vs. Dallas in the regular season; Ezekiel Elliott 136.5 yards in 2 reg-season games vs. GB
Predictions: Ducis - Packers, 24-20; David, Cowboys 27-24

Other Week 5 Games

lines via SugarhouseCasino.com

Live game betting and NFL

Sugar House Sportsbook | Download the app

First Deposit Match Bonus

Use code 250Match for 100% match up to $250.

Sunday
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) at Carolina Panthers (2-2) -- Sunday at 1pm (CBS)
Line: Panthers -3.5; Over/Under: 41

New England Patriots (4-0) at Washington Redskins (0-4) -- Sunday at 1pm (CBS)
Line: Patriots -15 Over/Under: 42.5

Buffalo Bills (3-1) at Tennessee Titans (2-2) -- Sunday at 1pm (CBS)
Line: Titans -3 Over/Under: OFF

Baltimore Ravens (2-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (0-3) -- Sunday at 1pm (CBS)
Line: Ravens -3.5 Over/Under: 44.5

Arizona Cardinals (0-3-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-3) -- Sunday at 1pm (FOX)
Line: Bengals -3 Over/Under: 47.5

Atlanta Falcons (1-3) at Houston Texans (2-2) -- Sunday at 1pm (FOX)

Line: Texans -5 Over/Under: 49.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) at New Orleans Saints (3-1) -- Sunday at 1pm (FOX)
Line: Saints -3.5 Over/Under: 47.5

Minnesota Vikings (2-2) at New York Giants (2-2) -- Sunday at 1pm (FOX)
Line: Vikings -5.5 Over/Under: 44.5

Chicago Bears (3-1) at Oakland Raiders (2-2) -- Sunday at 1pm (FOX)
Line: Bears -5.5 Over/Under: 40.5

Denver Broncos (0-4) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) -- Sunday at 4:05pm (CBS)
Line: Chargers -6.5 Over/Under: 44.5

Indianapolis Colts (2-2) at Kansas City Chiefs -- Sunday at 8:20pm (NBC)
Line: Chiefs -10.5 Over/Under: 56.5

Cleveland Browns (2-2) at San Francisco 49ers (3-0) -- Monday (October 7th) at 8:15pm
Line: 49ers -3.5 Over/Under: 46.5
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflphiladelphia eaglesnfl expert picks
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I can't find my daughter': 911 call released in search for Dulce Maria Alavez
Officials call for AC mayor to resign in wake of guilty plea
Accused ringleader in GoFundMe scheme faces more charges
Eagles' Jason Kelce and wife announce birth of baby girl
First vaping-related death reported in Delaware
Convicted murderer accused of carjacking woman in Delco
2 arrested in connection to Delco Wawa robberies
Show More
Thief snags 2 Rolex watches from Philadelphia jewelry store
Lockdown lifted at Upper Darby High School
Cheerleader saves choking child during homecoming parade
911 dispatching issues putting officers' lives in danger, FOP says
Victim's brother hugs former cop after murder sentence
More TOP STORIES News